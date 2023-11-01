HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE HRITHIK ROSHAN PENS MUSHY POST FOR GIRLFRIEND SABA AZAD AS SHE TURNS 38

Hyderabad: Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to express his love and birthday wishes for his girlfriend, Saba Azad, on her 38th birthday. Hrithik's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, also joined in to extend her birthday greetings to Saba. Hrithik and Saba's relationship has captured the affection of fans, and their social media posts often radiate their deep love for one another.

In celebration of Saba Azad's 38th birthday, Hrithik Roshan shared a mushy post on his Instagram. Alongside a joyful picture of the birthday girl, Hrithik penned a heartfelt message that conveyed the warmth and inspiration he feels in their partnership. He described their love as a place where they find comfort, safety, and the courage to embrace life's adventures together. He expressed that being with Saba felt like being at home and that their journey together was magical, even in the routine moments. Hrithik also acknowledged the valuable lessons he has learned from Saba and wished her a happy birthday, signing off with "my love."

Hrithik Roshan's previous marriage to Sussanne Khan, which began in 2000 and ended in divorce in 2014, didn't deter the former couple from maintaining an amicable co-parenting relationship for their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne Khan has also moved on and is currently in a relationship with actor Arslan Goni.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan's recent work includes his role in the movie Vikram Vedha, where he shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan. Upcoming projects on his slate include Fighter, a film in which he stars alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, and War 2, where he will be seen alongside Jr NTR. The actor has reportedly locked the script for Krrish 4 which is said to be going on floors early next year.