HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMMUKKA WISHES POUR IN FOR MAMMOOTTY AS HE TURNS 72

Hyderabad: Malayalam screen icon Mammootty celebrated his 72nd birthday today, and the occasion was marked with an outpouring of warm wishes on social media. Fondly known as "Mammukka" by his adoring fans, Mammootty received birthday greetings from people from various walks of life, including politicians, fellow actors, and others in the film industry.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended his birthday wishes to the megastar on Facebook and the social media platform X, acknowledging Mammootty's enduring popularity.

Actors like Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Unni Mukundan, and Sunny Wayne joined in wishing Mammootty on social media. Unni Mukundan shared a heartfelt Facebook post with a photograph of himself alongside the megastar, expressing warm wishes and calling him "The Gentle Giant." Sunny Wayne, too, conveyed his birthday wishes on Facebook, hoping for a blockbuster year ahead for Mammootty filled with love, laughter, and joy.

Mammootty's illustrious career spans over five decades, during which he has acted in over 400 films in various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, English, and, of course, Malayalam. His incredible acting talent has earned him three National Awards, eight state awards, 13 Filmfare Awards, the Padma Shri, and two honorary doctorate degrees. These accolades are a testament to his prowess as an actor and the reason for his enduring fan following, despite the emergence of many new faces in the film industry.

Some of Mammootty's iconic movies include New Delhi, Thaniyavarthanam, Oru Vadakkan Veera Gatha, Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, Kutty Sranku, and Paleri Manikyam Oru Pathira Kolapathakam, among others. He has collaborated with acclaimed directors like Adoor Gopalakrishnan, K G George, T V Chandran, as well as hit-makers such as I V Sasi, Joshi, Ranjith, and Anwar Rasheed.

Mammootty made his debut in the film industry with Anubhavangal Paalichakal in 1971 and continues to deliver remarkable performances. His recent film, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, earned him the Best Actor award at the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards.

READ | Viral alert! Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh re-imagined with deep fake technology in Godfather scene