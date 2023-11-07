HAPPY BIRTHDAY KAMAL HAASAN A TIMELESS MUSE FOR DIRECTORS OF ALL GENERATIONS

Hyderabad: Kamal Haasan, the legendary Indian actor, filmmaker, and artist, turns 69 on November 7, it's the perfect moment to reflect on his enduring influence and the reasons why both younger directors like Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nag Ashwin and veterans like Mani Ratnam and Shankar Shanmugam place their unwavering trust in him to bring their cinematic visions to life. Kamal Haasan's illustrious career spans over six decades and continues to inspire generations of filmmakers.

Kamal Haasan with Sivaji Ganesan in a still from Parthal Pasi Theerum (1962)

Over a remarkable career spanning six decades, he has not only charmed audiences but also inspired generations of filmmakers. His journey from a child artist to a leading man and a filmmaker serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists. His unmatched ability to embody diverse characters, be it a quirky comedian, a tragic hero, or a cunning antagonist, sets him apart as a versatile performer. It's this chameleon-like quality that has captivated audiences and drawn the admiration of both seasoned directors and emerging talents.

Mani Ratnam in conversation with Kamal Haasan

Veteran director Mani Ratnam's collaboration with Kamal Haasan, notably Nayakan and the upcoming Thug Life (formerly known as KH 234), highlights the exceptional commitment Kamal brings to his roles. Mani Ratnam attests to Kamal's ability to delve deep into character psyches, breathing life into the director's vision effortlessly. The partnership between Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan has yielded cinematic gems that stand the test of time. Nayakan, released in 1987, remains a masterpiece celebrated for its nuanced storytelling, largely thanks to Kamal Haasan's compelling portrayal of a character caught in the web of Mumbai's underworld. The upcoming Thug Life raises high expectations, as fans eagerly anticipate the magic that unfolds when two stalwarts of Indian cinema collaborate once again.

The young and dynamic director, Lokesh Kanagaraj, recognises Kamal Haasan's timeless appeal and versatility. Their collaboration in Vikram exemplifies the strong connection between contemporary directors and the evergreen actor. Kamal's dedication to his role even after battling COVID showcases his unwavering commitment to the craft. It's not just his acting prowess that makes him a sought-after collaborator, but also his dedication and professionalism on and off the set.

The mentor and the protégé

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who never worked as an assistant to a director nor attended film school, attributes his learning to watching Kamal Haasan's films. His journey into filmmaking has been a testament to Kamal Haasan's influence, with all his characters bearing shades of the legendary actor's performances. However, Vikram stands out as a special project. During a conversation about the film, Kamal Haasan shared his original character sketch from Vikram (1986), an idea that critics had once dismissed as ahead of its time. Lokesh was so captivated by this character that he asked if he could incorporate it into his narrative. Kamal graciously agreed, and this collaboration resulted in a film that collected a remarkable Rs 415 crore gross at the worldwide box office, further cementing Kamal's evergreen appeal.

Nag Ashwin, a National Award-winning director, enlisted Kamal Haasan to play the antagonist in Indian cinema's most expensive film. This further underscores Kamal Haasan's irreplaceable stature as an actor. The film, which also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, promises to be an epic cinematic experience, and Kamal Haasan's involvement is a testament to his enduring appeal.

Kamal Haasan and Shankar on the sets of Indian 2

Looking forward, Kamal Haasan is set to grace the screen in Shankar's Indian 2, a sequel to the vigilante thriller Indian. Shankar, the filmmaker behind iconic films like Sivaji and Enthiran, has always maintained that Kamal is a "legend". The anticipation for Indian 2 is sky-high, and fans are eager to see the magic these two visionaries create on screen after the release of Indian 2 -An Intro.

Kamal Haasan isn't just an actor; he's an artist who epitomises the spirit of cinema. His meticulous attention to detail, dedication to his craft, and seamless ability to bring a director's vision to life make him a director's dream. In an ever-evolving film industry, Kamal Haasan remains a mentor and an inspiration to countless individuals. His willingness to experiment with different genres and push the boundaries of Indian cinema sets a precedent for newcomers and veterans alike.