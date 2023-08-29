HAPPY 3 SOULMATE PRATEIK BABBAR GIRLFRIEND PRIYA BANERJEE CELEBRATE 3 YEARS OF TOGETHERNESS WITH A PASSIONATE KISS

Hyderabad: Actor Prateik Babbar, who is in a relationship with the Rana Naidu actor Priya Banerjee, celebrated three years of togetherness with his girlfriend. On Monday, Prateik and his girlfriend collaboratively shared a romantic video on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the duo shared an adorable video showcasing the intimate and private moments that they had spent together over the past three years. The video opens with Priya entering a room that has been decked with rose petals. It further gives a glimpse of the letter Prateik had written for her, referring to her as his 'jaan'. It also featured a few pictures of the couple passionately kissing one another. Sharing the romantic video, Priya captioned it "Happy 3 soulmate."

The cute video made internet users swoon with one commenting, "Stay blessed & happy hamesha." Another wrote, "You guys are too adorable! Time to star in a RomCom." One more commented, "Happy anniversary beautiful!!! This is so sweet!" A fan wrote, "Many congratulations to you both lovely souls." While other fans filled the comment section with red and pink heart emojis.

The pair is deeply in love with each other as evident through the lovey-dovey pictures they share on their respective social media handles. The lovebirds had been dating each other for a long time before they finally made their relationship official this year on Valentine's Day. The couple reached a significant turning point in their relationship today as they completed three years of partnership.

Son of actor-politician Raj Babbar and late actor Smita Patil, Prateik Babbar started his career as a production assistant in the Bollywood film industry. He made his big-screen debut with the blockbuster Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. His impressive performance in the film made him capture millions of hearts and made several fans in no time.