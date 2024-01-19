Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram is having a fantastic run at the box office despite clashing with Teja Sajja's HanuMan, which is also minting big with its unexpected run. Both films were launched on the same day on January 12 and completed a week of its run on Friday. While Mahesh Babu's film is outperforming expectations, Teja Sajja's superhero flick is also performing well.

According to the most recent statistics by the trade portal Sacnilk, HanuMan has minted roughly Rs 90 crore nett, while Guntur Kaaram made Rs 106 crore nett in seven days at the domestic box office. Talking about HanuMan, the superhero film minted Rs 9.50 crore, taking its total to 89.90 crore.

Thursday was the only day this week in which the the film collected in a single digit. The fact that its Thursday business was larger than its opening day business demonstrates the positive word of mouth review of the film. On Thursday, the movie earned Rs 93.1 crore domestically in gross collections and Rs 37 crore in the overseas market, totalling Rs 130.1 crore worldwide.

Similarly, Guntur Kaaram is unstoppable at the box office. Even before it finished its first week at the box office, the film had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. However, the Thursday collection seems to be the lowest so far, making Rs 4.65 crore, but the film is likely to gain momentum during the weekend. After one week of its theatrical run, the total domestic collection stands at Rs 106.40 crore.