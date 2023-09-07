Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been impressing the audience with his stellar performance and his most recent role in Haddi is no exception. His portrayal in the crime drama proved to be the best on screen with his intense adaptability, which left his fans in awe. Directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, the movie was released on September 7 on ZEE5. The movie opened to positive reviews as netizens took to social media to share their feedback.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, a user wrote, "What a jaw-dropping performance by @Nawazuddin_S in #Haddi premiering on @ZEE5India. Most ruthless role played by now, even surpassed Gangs Of Wasseypur and Sacred Games. Kudos to whole team of #Haddi. Aur sun "Marti_nahi_main."

Another user showering praise on the movie, wrote, "Caught a glimpse of Nawaazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming role in "Haddi" and I'm already hooked! His transformation is jaw-dropping and can't wait to see how the story unfolds! @Nawazuddin_S #Haddi #Haddionzee5."

Nawazuddin has successfully delivered an outstanding performance in Haddi with his challenging role of the transgender character Harika. Nawaz is a pillar of acting who always puts himself in the shoes of the role to bring his acting to life. The film delves deeply into Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida's criminal underbelly. The plot explores the underworld of society towards the transgender community and is filled with betrayal, revenge, and violence. It also questions the 'low' norms of Indian society.

The movie also stars Shreedhar Dubey, Saurabh Sachdeva, Rajesh Kumar, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Resh Lamba, and Rahaao in significant roles. Besides Haddi, Nawazuddin has an interesting lineup of movies including Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut.

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Haddi trailer hints at a tale of love, revenge, and identity