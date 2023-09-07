Haddi Twitter review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's crime drama opens with positive feedback
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been impressing the audience with his stellar performance and his most recent role in Haddi is no exception. His portrayal in the crime drama proved to be the best on screen with his intense adaptability, which left his fans in awe. Directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, the movie was released on September 7 on ZEE5. The movie opened to positive reviews as netizens took to social media to share their feedback.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, a user wrote, "What a jaw-dropping performance by @Nawazuddin_S in #Haddi premiering on @ZEE5India. Most ruthless role played by now, even surpassed Gangs Of Wasseypur and Sacred Games. Kudos to whole team of #Haddi. Aur sun "Marti_nahi_main."
What a jaw-dropping performance by @Nawazuddin_S in #Haddi premiering on @ZEE5India .— PRASHUN MISHRA (@prashun_mishra) September 6, 2023
Most ruthless role played by now,even surpassed GangsOfWasseypur and SacredGames .
Kudos to whole team of #Haddi .
Aur sun "Marti_nahi_main💪" pic.twitter.com/twkcWBt73u
Another user showering praise on the movie, wrote, "Caught a glimpse of Nawaazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming role in "Haddi" and I'm already hooked! His transformation is jaw-dropping and can't wait to see how the story unfolds! @Nawazuddin_S #Haddi #Haddionzee5."
Caught a glimpse of Nawaazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming role in "Haddi" and I'm already hooked! His transformation is jaw-dropping and can't wait to see how the story unfolds! @Nawazuddin_S#Haddi #Haddionzee5 pic.twitter.com/uK20kM3hAS— Nikita (@iam_nikita_) September 1, 2023
@ZEECorporate @Nawazuddin_S @anuragkashyap72 @Mdzeeshanayyub #Haddi Nawaz is an actor par excellence. Give him a good script & he will deliver performance which will stay for a long time along with the brilliant performances of stars like Ila Arun and Anurag Kashyap. @ZEE5Premium— Imtiyaz Isani (@ImtiyazIsani) September 7, 2023
The mind blowing trailer of Haddi is here. @Nawazuddin_S performance is what we say perfection !#Haddi #Haddionzee5 pic.twitter.com/7V1X4jwLXI— Arya (@AreYarKyaBatau) September 1, 2023
Nawazuddin has successfully delivered an outstanding performance in Haddi with his challenging role of the transgender character Harika. Nawaz is a pillar of acting who always puts himself in the shoes of the role to bring his acting to life. The film delves deeply into Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida's criminal underbelly. The plot explores the underworld of society towards the transgender community and is filled with betrayal, revenge, and violence. It also questions the 'low' norms of Indian society.
🎬 "HADDI" Movie Review 🌟— WiseMovieReviews (@wisemoviereview) September 7, 2023
🔍 Synopsis: A vengeful eunuch takes on a powerful empire.
🎭 Performances: Nawazuddin Siddiqui shines in a dual role.
Review: https://t.co/rj2SBYGTFa
🌟 Overall: A must-watch for revenge story fans. Rating: 3.5/5#HADDIReview #RevengeTale 🍿👏 pic.twitter.com/jomFz2yBXC
Movie: Haddi— Simran Kumari (@I_amSimran) September 7, 2023
Rating: ⭐⭐⭐½
Review: RIVETING
A revenge drama with exceptional performance by Nawazuddin Siddiqui🔥#Haddi #HaddiReview #HaddiOnZee5 #Zee5@Nawazuddin_S @anuragkashyap72 @Mdzeeshanayyub @ZEE5India@AkshatAjay @IlaArun2 #NawazuddinSiddiqui https://t.co/aNoK8KccRO
The movie also stars Shreedhar Dubey, Saurabh Sachdeva, Rajesh Kumar, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Resh Lamba, and Rahaao in significant roles. Besides Haddi, Nawazuddin has an interesting lineup of movies including Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut.
