GYMMING GOT BETTER AS DEEPIKA PADUKONE RANVEER SINGH WORK OUT TOGETHER

Hyderabad Reallife Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also workout partners as they posed for a picture in the gym together The couple went to the gym the day after Deepika arrived in Mumbai from a trip to Bhutan Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala on Wednesday posted a photograph of Deepika and Ranveer on her Instagram Stories The star couple struck a pose with Yasmin in the gym selfie Sharing it the instructor wrote Gymming just got better with fire muscles and heart eyes emojis In the picture Deepika and Ranveer Singh could be seen sporting black gym outfit Ranveer donned a black Tshirt black jacket and white framed sunglasses while Deepika wore a sports bra and yoga pants Yasmin could also be seen in black as she stood in between the couple Deepika pouted in the picture while Ranveer and Yasmin both grinned broadly for the cameraAlso read Deepika Padukone s latest airport look sets tongues wagging read whyDeepika recently got back from her trip to Bhutan The star wore no makeup while touring cafes and sacred Buddhist locations and photos from her vacation were posted on various fan pages According to reports she was seen taking pictures with fans at Paro Taktsang popularly referred to as Tiger s Nest in Bhutan On the work front Deepika will next be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the upcoming film Fighter directed by Siddharth Anand Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty s film Cirkus He is now gearing up for Karan Johar s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani He will be seen reuniting with his Gully Boy costar Alia Bhatt Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan With agency inputs