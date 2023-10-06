Hyderabad: Gurmeet Choudhary, an actor known for his quick wit received praise from all quarters after a video of his humanitarian act of saving a stranger's life has trickled out. He performed an emergency Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on a man suffered from a heart attack on a busy street in the Andheri suburbs of Mumbai. The Khamoshiyan actor won many hearts on Thursday and fans lauded him for helping the man in time.

The video of the actor saving the man has surfaced on the internet and went viral in no time. Gurmeet witnessed a crowd on the street as he was making his way to work. Upon closer inspection, he found a man who was having a heart attack. He instantly administered CPR and called the police officials who soon arranged an ambulance and took the man to the nearest hospital.

The actor accompanied the patient to the hospital to ensure that he had all the necessary medical attention before leaving. Gurmeet was among many actors who offered a helping hand to those in need during Covid-19.

Gurmeet who has appeared in a number of TV shows is best known for playing Rama in The Ramayana. He has also been in popular TV shows such as Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Punar Vivaah: Zindagi Milegi Dobara, and emerged as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5. He stepped into Bollywood with the 2015 horror drama Khamoshiyan, helmed by Karan Dara.