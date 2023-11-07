Hyderabad: South superstar Mahesh Babu, after teasing his fans with a glimpse of the song titled Dum Masala from the highly anticipated movie Guntur Kaaram, is back with the full music video. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sreeleela, Jayaram, and Ramya Krishna in significant roles.

The foot-tapping song Dum Masala is the first single from the movie and is filled with mass appeal. The three-minute and thirty-three-second long lyrical music is packed with powerful beats and references to "masala" and "biryani". In the song, Mahesh looks like a million bucks with his swag and style. The talented Thaman S has composed this song, delivering a spicy dance number for Mahesh Babu fans. Sanjith Hegde and Thaman S have lent their voices to Dum Masala, with lyrics penned by Ramajogayya Sastry.

Prior to the song's release, Mahesh Babu took to his social media handle and got his fans excited by teasing them with a glimpse of the song. Sharing the song's promo, he wrote in the caption, "#DumMasala coming to you soon! (followed by a fire emoji)." The promo of the song had initially leaked in a brief snippet, but fans can now indulge in the complete song.

Music composer Thaman and director Trivikram Srinivas have a proven track record of delivering musical sensations in their film collaborations, and Guntur Karam seems to be no exception. In spite of occasional criticism and trolling, Thaman remains undeterred, consistently producing chart-topping music. It is apparent that Guntur Karam will also please the fans of Mahesh Babu. The film is set to release next year on January 12, during Sankranti.