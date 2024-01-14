Guntur Kaaram vs HanuMan BO: Mahesh Babu starrer sees 67 pc dip, Teja Sajja's film shines on day 2
Guntur Kaaram vs HanuMan BO: Mahesh Babu starrer sees 67 pc dip, Teja Sajja's film shines on day 2
Hyderabad: Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu, and Teja Sajja's latest film HanuMan clashed in theatres around the world on January 12. HanuMan's India box office receipts increased dramatically on Saturday. On the other hand, Guntur Kaaram witnessed a massive decline in footfall on its second day in theatres.
Teja Sajja's film grossed Rs 4.15 crore in Telugu theatres on Thursday, Rs 8.05 crore on Friday, and is expected to earn over Rs 12.45 crore on Saturday. The film's overall box office collection is expected to be approximately Rs 24.70 crore within two days of its release, according to trade portal Sacnilk. On its first day, the film grossed Rs 9.01 crore at the overseas box office.
Meanwhile, Guntur Kaaram grossed over Rs 94 crore globally and more than $2 million in the United States, according to the film's production banner, Haarika & Hassine Creations. On its opening day, the film grossed approximately Rs 20 crore at the overseas box office. The Mahesh Babu film has crossed the Rs 50 crore milestone at the Indian box office in just two days, despite a drop in collections on Saturday.
The film opened to mix reviews with some tagging the film as a blockbuster, while others claimed that it lacks any unique storytelling elements. Given the weak word of mouth, the film grossed roughly Rs 13.55 crore on its second day, after it opened at Rs 41.30 crore, bringing the total box office revenue to Rs 54.30 crore.
Talking about occupancy, HanuMan's Telugu shows had an overall occupancy of 82.94 percent on Saturday, while Warangal and Mahbubnagar had 100% occupancy. On Saturday, Guntur Kaaram's Telugu shows averaged 46.02 percent occupancy.
HanuMan is helmed by Prasanth Varma and is set in a mythical place named Anjanadri, where Hanumanthu possesses Lord Hanumana's powers and battles for the people of Anjanadri. Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and Vennela Kishore all play significant roles in the film. Contrarily, Guntur Kaaram follows the underworld king, as he falls in love with a journalist working to expose the city's unlawful operations. The Trivikram Srinivas-directorial stars Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu in key parts.