Hyderabad: Putting an end to swirling speculations, Mahesh Babu quashed rumours and confirmed the release date for his highly anticipated action extravaganza, Guntur Kaaram. Amid growing whispers regarding a potential delay in the movie's release, the actor during a recent media interaction, left no room for ambiguity as he revealed the film's definitive release date.

In response to queries about Guntur Kaaram getting pushed Mahesh Babu displayed unwavering confidence, stating that Guntur Kaaram is all set to grace screens exactly as planned: during the Sankranti festival in 2024. With the festival slated for January 15, the makers had initially announced a premiere date of January 13, aligning with the festive season.

Dubbed as SSMB28 until recently, the movie received an official title, Guntur Kaaram, on May 31. The announcement was a heartfelt tribute to Mahesh Babu's father, Krishna, and marked a significant milestone in the film's journey. The project helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, reunites him with Mahesh Babu after their successful collaborations in Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010).

S Radha Krishna, leading the charge under the Haarika & Hassine Creations banner, is steering the film's production. The cast lineup is equally impressive, boasting names like Sreeleela, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Sunil, Ramya Krishna, and Prakash Raj.

Beyond the film, Mahesh Babu's personal life has also drawn substantial attention. The actor, a luminary in Telugu cinema, has been candidly sharing snippets of his family moments with his ardent followers on social media. From joint getaways to intimate gatherings, he has been unreserved in offering a glimpse into his life.

However, even luminaries encounter probing questions. During a recent press conference, a journalist inquired about the frequency of Mahesh Babu's vacations. Despite a subtle undertone of dissatisfaction with the question, the star retained his poise. Responding in kind, he turned the tables, asking the reporter if they found his vacations appealing or perhaps tinged with envy.

Delving deeper into the topic, Mahesh Babu explained his penchant for regular getaways, often shared on his Instagram for all to see. Clarifying that his trips usually coincided with breaks in shooting schedules or his children's school vacations, he conveyed his belief that these moments brought pleasure to his followers. Acknowledging the potential for envy, he remained steadfast in his assertion that his vacations were meant to be appreciated, not scrutinized.

Meanwhile, post the Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh will be joining hands with RRR helmer SS Rajamouli for a jungle adventure. Penned by Rajamouli's father and veteran screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, the film is touted to be the most expensive feature ever made in the history of Indian cinema.

