Hyderabad: Makers of Guntur Kaaram, a film starring superstar Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela, unveiled the promo of a mass song from the film on Friday. The fast pace of the song and Mahesh and Sreeleela's exuberant dance steps make the song stand out. The entire song will be unveiled on Saturday.

The dance single featuring Mahesh and Sreeleela is composed by Thaman S. The song teaser opens with a close-up of the South superstar, while in the next frame, Sreeleela passes by the screen wearing a red saree. As the beats catch up, both actors break into an eclectic dance routine.

In addition to Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil also feature in the movie. It is billed as an action drama. The film is helmed by Trivikram and is scheduled for release in theatres on January 13, 2024.

The actioner holds high expectations as Trivikram is renowned for delivering blockbusters. His most recent movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun of Pushpa fame, was a smash hit. It was released with Sarileru Neekevvaru, a film featuring Mahesh Babu on Pongal 2020. Despite the clash at the box office, both films went on to make over Rs 250 crores globally.