GUNTUR KAARAM BOX OFFICE DAY 1 MAHESH BABU STARRER LIKELY TO REGISTER EARTH SHATTERING OPENINGS

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu's latest release, Guntur Kaaram, hit the screens amid high expectations from fans. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film stands as one of the much-anticipated Sankranthi releases in the Telugu industry. Guntur Kaaram has commenced its box office journey on an impressive note, as proclaimed by the makers at Haarika & Hassine Creations.

The production banner proudly declared the film a "blockbuster" with "earth-shattering openings." Sharing the joy on social media, they expressed, "Sankranthi celebrations have begun at the theaters! #GunturKaaram released everywhere with Earth Shattering Openings, and the verdict is Ramana Gadi Blockbuster!"

Although the makers did not disclose exact opening day earnings, industry tracker Ormax Media predicts that Guntur Kaaram is likely to surpass the Rs 50 crore mark on its first day, with an estimated gross box office collection of Rs 58.5 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. Should this prediction hold true, Guntur Kaaram will outshine the opening day figures of Mahesh Babu's previous release, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which grossed Rs 55 crore worldwide on its initial day.

On another front, industry tracker Sacnilk forecasts that Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram may secure a net earning of 50.00 crore in India on its first day, having achieved an overall 74.67% Telugu Occupancy on Friday, January 12, 2024.

While the opening day collections paint a promising picture, the film's future performance at the box office, especially post the festival season, remains crucial as it contends with competition from films like Saindhav starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Naa Saami Ranga headlined by Nagarjuna, and Teja Sajja's HanuMan, all releasing on January 12.