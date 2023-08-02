Hyderabad: On Wednesday, the new trailer for Raj & DK's highly awaited series Guns & Gulaabs was revealed. The trailer suggests that the series will be a gangster comedy unlike any other, with old songs, romantic crazy lovers, and gangsters. Guns & Gulaabs is a unique attempt at a genre-blend series that stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, TJ Bhanu, and Gulshan Devaiah in major parts.

Rajkummar appears in a new totally new look, with a distinctive hairstyle and holding a gun in his hand. On the other hand, Dulquer is seen as a tough and threatening goon. Then we see Gulshan with 1990s hair and attire. Gulshan Devaiah's style in Netflix's upcoming series Guns and Gulaabs is heavily influenced by Sanjay Dutt's look in the 1990s.

Guns and Gulaabs is a humorous crime thriller series set in the 1990s. Apart from the stellar cast comprising Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, Gulshan Devaiah, and TJ Bhanu, it also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja A Gor. The series is Raj and D.K.'s second collaboration with Netflix, following Cinema Bandi. Raj and DK are best known for their work on the thriller series The Family Man and Farzi, notably as creators, directors, writers, and producers.

The Guns and Gulaabs series, inspired by the Misfits of the World, combines nostalgic tales of romance from the 1990s with crime. Set in a world of crime and violence, it tells the tale of love and innocence put together with humour and romance. It will be available on Netflix from August 18.

