GUNEET MONGA KAPOOR SAYS KATHAL AN EFFORT TO SPEAK ABOUT ABSURDITY OF OUR REALITY

Mumbai: Oscar winner Guneet Monga Kapoor has shared that her latest film Kathal, which stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead, is an effort to speak about the absurdity of our reality. The film is a satirical comedy about a local politician whose prized jackfruits go missing and a young police officer (played by Sanya) is adamant to solve this bizarre case to prove herself. The story is inspired by similar real-life incidents that have happened in the past, like an IAS Officer that cut practice sessions at a Delhi stadium short so that he could walk his dog.

Guneet Monga Kapoor, who has co-produced the film, said, "When Yashowardhan Mishra (director) and Ashok Mishra (the writer) approached us with the idea of Kathal, Achin and I instantly knew this was a project Sikhya Entertainment could voice and lead. We made Kathal with the hope of speaking about the absurdity of our reality, and with the headlines we're seeing now, it's all the more validating that sometimes reality is stranger than fiction."

The movie also stars Anant V. Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, and Neha Saraf, in prominent roles. Director Yashowardhan Mishra said, "Kathal is a colourful bouquet of the bizarre that we see all around us nowadays. We wanted to make a sharp social satire, which gently nudges the audiences towards critical thinking about the world we live in."

He added, "It's been really rewarding seeing the response and love for this quirky film of ours, and it's been an honour being able to tell this peculiar story based on true-ish events". Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery, produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor's Sikhya Entertainment and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, is streaming on Netflix. (IANS)

