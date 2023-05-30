Hyderabad: Gulshan Devaiah celebrated his 45th birthday on Sunday, May 28th. He shared photos from his birthday with ex-wife Kalliroi Tziafeta on Instagram. The actor was most recently seen in Dahaad, in which he co-starred with Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Verma.

Gulshan Devaiah took to Instagram and shared photos of himself with his ex-wife, Kalliroi Tziafeta, as well as pictures of himself clutching birthday gifts that he received on the special day. "I had a wonderful and relaxing day yesterday. Thank you all for your birthday greetings. Thank you for all of the flowers and presents, which came from my wonderful manager @richa_15194. And special thanks to my fellow Gemini, dearest friend, and cat momma @maakalli (sic)," read the caption.

Gulshan's industry pals, including Vijay Verma, Radhika Apte, Sikander Kher, and Mukti Mohan, wished him and commented on the actors' post. The Dahaad star gets along well with his ex-wife Kali. In a recent interview, the actor revealed details about his personal life, including his relationship with ex-wife Kalliroi.

In an interview with a media outlet, he stated, "I consider myself fortunate. I also have to thank my ex-wife Kallirroi for making certain that we didn't ruin anything. We didn't see ourselves as role models. This is because I have so many friends who can't stand the mere mention of their ex."

The actor was most recently seen in Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar's Dahaad, in which he co-starred with Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Verma. On February 22, 2023, the series premiered at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival in Germany. On May 12, 2023, it was made available on Prime Video. He was also spotted in 8 AM Metro with Saiyami Kher. Gulshan Devaiah's next film will be Guns and Gulaabs, in which he will co-star opposite Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salman, and Adarsh Gourav.

