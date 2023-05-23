GULSHAN DEVAIAH CONFIRMS SOMETHING BREWING BETWEEN VIJAY VARMA AND TAMANNAAH BHATIA

Hyderabad: Gulshan Devaiah recently talked about his friend Vijay Varma's relationship. In a recent interview, Gulshan claimed that he began making "Tamannaah" jokes at Vijay's expense, and happily, the latter took it all in stride. Gulshan, who collaborated with Vijay on the film Dahaad, added that this was only a small fraction of the teasing that goes on off-screen.

Gulshan elaborated on the relationship by claiming that he hasn't even seen Tamannaah but has seen pictures and news articles of the two of them together. Speaking further about their relationship, Gulshan revealed that although he hasn't even met Tamannaah, and has learned about their dating rumours from the media only. He added that Vijay's expression speaks for itself rather than his admitting the same.

Gulshan went on to say that he is very certain that something is brewing and that he wishes the two of them the best of luck. Vijay is incredibly endearing in real life and draws a lot of female attention, he further stated. It has been widely believed that Vijay and Tamannaah had been dating for the past few months as the two of them are frequently seen together.

According to reports, they celebrated New Year's Eve together in Goa. They were captured in a viral video cuddling up and giving each other hugs at a popular Goa restaurant. Even though their faces weren't clearly visible, sharp-eyed internet users were certain that these were the people who had visited the eatery.

Although they haven't discussed their relationship, the two are purportedly co-working on Lust Stories 2 at the moment. On the work front, Plan A Plan B on Netflix, starring Riteish Deshmukh, was Tamannah's most recent appearance. On the other hand, Vijay gave an outstanding performance in Darlings and Dahaad. He has now Murder Mubarak opposite Sara Ali Khan in his kitty.

