GRATEFUL FOR ALL THE LOVE KARTIK AARYAN DROPS PICTURE MAKING A WISH ON HIS BIRTHDAY EXPRESSES GRATITUDE TO FANS

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan has been involved in various prominent projects and has headlined movies that achieved remarkable success at the box office. Throughout his career in the Indian film industry, he has been fortunate enough to receive the love and support of his devoted fans. As he celebrated his 33rd birthday on November 22, the actor made a wish while his pet dog, Katori Aaryan, stood beside him.

As the clock struck midnight on November 22, Kartik Aaryan entered another year of his life. He shared a picture of himself blowing out candles and making a wish. While fully engrossed in prayer, his pet dog, Katori Aaryan, affectionately eyed the cake placed on the actor's lap. The actor celebrated his birthday surrounded by balloons, cake, and loved ones. Accompanying the adorable picture, he wrote, "Grateful for all the love." As soon as the actor dropped the birthday post, several industry mates and his fans thronged to the comment section to wish the actor success and a an eventful year ahead.

Kartik Aaryan made a significant change in his career path, transitioning from engineering to acting. It's safe to say that his fans are glad he decided to pursue his passion. His debut movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, directed by Luv Ranjan, witnessed immense success, establishing his presence in the industry. Over the past decade, he has experienced both triumphs and setbacks, but he has always been overwhelmed by the love and support of the millions of fans around the globe.