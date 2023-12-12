Hyderabad: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ringed in six years of marital bliss on December 11. After keeping fans waiting for what they would share to mark their special day on social media, the couple dropped love-drenched posts making up for the wait. Anushka took to social media to post a lovely picture where she is seen embraces Virat. Alongside the image, she penned a touching caption which reveals that the couple spent their "love filled day" surrounded by loved ones.

Anushka took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture wherein she is seen wrapping her arms around Virat. Dropping the picture, Anushka penned an equally endearing caption that reads, "Day filled with love and friends and family ❤️ got too late to post for the gram? 6+♾️ of ❤️ with my numero uno 🥰."

Meanwhile, Virat also shared a stunning picture with Anushka on his Instagram handle and captioned it with a red heart and infinity emojis. Soon after the couple shared post, fans and friends flooded comment section with heartfelt wishes.

Virushka surrounded by loved ones on their 6th wedding anniversary

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate 6th wedding anniversary

Anushka and Virat exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at Italy's Lake Como in December 2017. Following their Italian nuptials, the couple held grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2021, they welcomed their daughter, Vamika, and are now expecting their second child.

Virat and Anushka in their element as ever