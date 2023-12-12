Got too late to post for the gram? Asks Anushka Sharma as she details 6th wedding anniversary with her 'numero uno' Virat Kohli
Hyderabad: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ringed in six years of marital bliss on December 11. After keeping fans waiting for what they would share to mark their special day on social media, the couple dropped love-drenched posts making up for the wait. Anushka took to social media to post a lovely picture where she is seen embraces Virat. Alongside the image, she penned a touching caption which reveals that the couple spent their "love filled day" surrounded by loved ones.
Anushka took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture wherein she is seen wrapping her arms around Virat. Dropping the picture, Anushka penned an equally endearing caption that reads, "Day filled with love and friends and family ❤️ got too late to post for the gram? 6+♾️ of ❤️ with my numero uno 🥰."
Meanwhile, Virat also shared a stunning picture with Anushka on his Instagram handle and captioned it with a red heart and infinity emojis. Soon after the couple shared post, fans and friends flooded comment section with heartfelt wishes.
Anushka and Virat exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at Italy's Lake Como in December 2017. Following their Italian nuptials, the couple held grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2021, they welcomed their daughter, Vamika, and are now expecting their second child.
On the work front, Anushka's last appearance was in the 2018 movie Zero. She also made a guest appearance in Qala last year. The actor's upcoming project is the sports biopic film Chakda Xpress, centered on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, set for an exclusive Netflix release. The film's official release date is yet to be announced.
