GOL MAAL MUQADDAR KA SIKANDAR ACTOR HARISH MAGON NO MORE CINE AND TV ARTISTES ASSOCIATION EXPRESSES GRIEF

Hyderabad: Yesteryear Bollywood actor Harish Magon, passed away on July 1, 2023. He was 76. Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) broke the news of his demise. Although the exact reason for his death is unknown, age-related illness is likely to be a factor.

"CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Harish Magon (Member since JUNE. 1988)," stated a tweet from the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) announcing the news. After graduating from FTII, Harish Magon appeared in films like Chupke Chupke, Khushboo, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, and Shahenshah. He made his last movie appearance in 1997's Uff! Yeh Mohabbat.

Although he appeared in a number of movies in minor roles, most people are most likely to remember him from the 1979 Hrishikesh Mukerji film Gol Maal, which also starred Amol Palekar, Utpal Dutt, and Bindiya Goswami. In addition to his acting career, Harish founded the Harish Magon Acting Institute in Juhu, Mumbai.

Pavan Jha, a film historian, expressed his sorrow at Harish Magon's passing on Twitter. He posted a clip from the 1975 movie Aandhi and captioned it, "Harish Magon - #InMemories. Will be renowned for his adorable cameos in Hindi movies. He was a graduate of FTII and a close friend of Meraj, Gulzar's assistant, therefore he was given the opportunity to face the camera in the song Aandhi.

"Another adorable cameo of Harish Magon," he continued, "was in Gulzar's Khushboo in the Sharmila introduction scene, where Jeetendra and Harish exchanged the memorable line, 'Yaar ye bhoot itne khoobsurat hote hain, mujhe nahin maloom tha.' Yet Hrishi da's scene in Gol Maal for a little Interview as Sunila Gavaskar's classmate & Black Pearl's fan, was one of Harish Magon's most memorable performances. That is how a brief appearance on the silver screen can make you live beyond your life time."

