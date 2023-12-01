Hyderabad: Actors Arbaaz Khan and Italian actor-dancer Giorgia Andriani's breakup has been making headlines since last year, and it seems like the rumours were not wrong. In a recent interview with a webloid, Giorgia talked about her breakup with Arbaaz, emphasizing that they are best friends and that she will always have feelings for him.

When asked whether Arbaaz's connection with his ex-wife Malaika Arora, Giorgia stated that it did not affect her relationship with him. She also expressed her distaste for being labeled as "someone's girlfriend", and she finds it demeaning. She mentioned that both she and Arbaaz were aware that their relationship would not last long due to their differences.

Giorgia said, "We were friends, we were like best friends. I will always have feelings for him, I will always do. The relationship that he had with Malaika did not really come in the way of my relationship with him. What I am now to be called somebody's girlfriend, I don't, I definitely find it very demeaning. We both knew that it wouldn't last forever. It was very different."

Nearly a year ago, Giorgia discussed her relationship with Arbaaz for the first time in another interview. When asked about the nature of their relationship, she revealed that they were good friends and not considering marriage or anything of the sort. Giorgia shared that it was the pandemic that brought them close. In the same interview, she praised Malaika, appreciating her journey from modeling to acting and expressing admiration for her.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz and Malaika tied the knot in 1998 and became parents to their son, Arhaan Khan. However, after 19 years of marriage, their relationship encountered difficulties and they decided to divorce. Despite their split, they continue to co-parent their son.