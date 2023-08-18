Hyderabad: Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher's Ghoomer arrived in theatres today, August 18, Friday. Ghoomer, directed by R Balki, centres around cricket, but is not restricted to only sports. It is a story that digs into the lives of its people, exploring their struggles, dreams, and the unrelenting spirit that pulls them ahead. The first day-first show has begun, and reviews from critics and audiences have started pouring in on Twitter.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), a social media user dropped his review on the site. Hailing the lead pair's performance in the film, he tweeted: "#Ghoomer EXCEPTIONAL BUT PREDICTABLE.. Rating : ⭐⭐⭐GHOOMER is a cricket drama story with inspiration. The flim is very high on Emotions , Screenplay is good & Ending gives a Emotional touch as well. #GhoomerReview #AbhishekBachchan Role is Very Decent. #GhoomerInCinemas"

Another movie buff wrote: "Wow #Ghoomer is a rollercoaster of emotions, thanks to @JuniorBachchan's incredible performance as a cricket coach. Get ready to laugh, cry, and be inspired by this phenomenal movie."

The film written and directed by R Balki also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in important roles. The plot centres around Anina, a teenage female batting prodigy who loses her right hand in a terrible accident on the eve of her international cricket debut. An unsympathetic and failing player enters her life, offers her a new goal, and transforms her fate via the most inventive training, to make her play for the Indian cricket team again, as a bowler.

Ghoomer is the new bowling style they design to trick the opposing team. It is inspired by Karoly Takacs' tremendous feat, as well as the exploits of unique athletes who have achieved more than when they were labelled "normal."

Also read: Ghoomer trailer out: Abhishek Bachchan turns coach for paraplegic sportsperson Saiyami Kher in film about human resilience