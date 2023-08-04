Hyderabad: The trailer for Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan, was released on Friday. The trailer depicts the inspiring story of a paraplegic sportsperson, Saiyami, who thrives as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, Abhishek. The film, directed by R Balki, will be released in theatres on August 18.

The trailer provides a hard-hitting peek of Saiyami as Anina, a paraplegic athlete with a missing right arm. It opens with visuals of a stadium filled with spectator with a voice-over in the background. Abhishek is seen as a coach, with a serious and thoughtful expression on his face. The film depicts an amputee female cricketer and her ambition to play for her country despite physical limitations.

The film written and directed by R Balki, also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in key parts. The plot centres around Anina, a female batting prodigy who loses her right hand in a terrible accident on the eve of her international cricket debut. An unsympathetic, failed and frustrated player enters her life, offers her a new goal, and transforms her fate with the most inventive training, to make her play for the Indian cricket team again, as a bowler.

Ghoomer is the new bowling style they design. It is inspired by Karoly Takacs' tremendous feat, as well as the achievements of unique athletes who have accomplished more than when they were labelled "normal." The Abhishek bachchan starrer is a narrative about overcoming adversity.

Ghoomer will also have its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in 2023. It will be shown at Hoyts in Docklands on August 12.

