GHOOMER BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 3 ABHISHEK BACHCHAN STARRER STRUGGLES TO PULL AUDIENCES AMID GADAR 2 WAVE

Hyderabad: Ghoomer, Abhishek Bachchan's sports drama, which was released on August 18, has received a lot of love and admiration for both the story and the performances. The film, however, has not been performing well at the box office, earning only Rs 1.5 crore nett on Sunday. The R Balki directorial apart from Abhishek Bachchan, stars Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi in key parts.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead, has grossed Rs 3.45 crore nett in three days in India. Ghoomer witnessed a 29% rise after opening at Rs 85 lakh on Friday and earning Rs 1.1 crore nett in India on Saturday. As per early estimates, the film earned approximately Rs 1.5 crore at the domestic box office on its third day, that is, Sunday.

On Sunday, Abhishek's sports drama had an overall cinema occupancy percentage of 45.88 percent. The occupancy rate in the morning screenings was 24.28 percent, rising to 52.78 percent in the afternoon and 63.87 percent in the evening. During the night screenings, it fell to 42.57 percent.

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 have been tough competitors for the film. Both films were launched on August 11 and have done well, with Gadar 2 on track to exceed the 400 crore milestone.

The plot of Ghoomer revolves around Anina (played by Saiyami Kher), a rising cricket star, who suffers a horrific accident in which she loses her right hand shortly before her debut in international cricket and a bitter former cricketer (played by Abhishek Bachchan), who once harboured ambitions but failed to achieve success.

He enters her life and introduces a new goal and modifies her destiny with creative training tactics. This expedition reintroduces her to the Indian cricket team, but this time as a bowler. This boosts her potential and goals.

