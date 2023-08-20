Hyderabad: Ghoomer, the latest sports drama directed by R Balki and starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, received great reviews, however that did not reflect at the box office. Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer was released in theatres on Friday, amid the Gadar 2 box office frenzy. With Sunny Deol's historical drama sequel enthralling people in theatres, R Balki's sports flick could not find many takers.

After a disappointing opening of Rs 85 lakh, the film only managed to garner Rs 1.2 crore (nett) on Saturday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's two-day revenues now stands at Rs 2 crore. According to the website, Ghoomer has an overall occupancy rate of 29.97 percent in the Hindi-speaking market.

Clearly, the super-strong box office business of last week's Gadar 2 and OMG 2 has overpowered and severely impacted Ghoomer's business. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has grossed Rs 336.13 crore in India and Rs 395.1 crore internationally. OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, is also doing well and has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. To add to the woes of Ghoomer, Rajinikanth's actioner Jailer also saw an increase in its second week, grossing more than Rs 500 crore in 10 days globally.

Goomer has an ensemble cast comprising Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi. It is a touching story of a young cricketer who is involved in an accident and loses her right arm. An alcoholic coach takes on the task of teaching her how to bowl with her left hand. Her journey and triumph over adversity marks the backdrop of the film. Abhishek's last theatrical release prior to Ghoomer was Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan (2018).

