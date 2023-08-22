Hyderabad: Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher's recently released film Ghoomer is underperforming at the box office despite receiving a lot of praise for both the story and the performances. The sports drama made just Rs 34 lakh on its first Monday, as per Sacnilk.com. Since its release on August 18 on Friday, this is the lowest collection of Ghoomer at the domestic box office.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the R Balki directorial gathered Rs 85 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 1.1 crore on Saturday, and Rs 1.5 crore on Sunday. Early estimates indicate that the movie made only Rs 34 lakh at the Indian box office on its fourth day, which is its lowest collection to date. The movie has witnessed a dip of 77.33%. The film now stands at a total collection of Rs 3.79 crore. As per early estimates, the movie will likely make Rs 30 lakh on its first Tuesday. This will bring the total collection to Rs 4.09 crore on Day 5.

In the film, Saiyami Kher plays the role of Anina, an athlete who loses her right arm due to an unfortunate accident. She, however, rediscovers her strength and goes on to break records in athletics. Saiyami received a lot of love and admiration for her sincere performance in the film. While Abhishek Bachchan plays a coach in the movie, and when he meets Saiyami's character, his life takes an unexpected turn. The movie also features Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in key roles.