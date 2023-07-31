Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, unveiled its first look motion poster, showcasing a compelling story of determination and strength. The poster highlights the journey of an amputee female cricketer who remains resolute in her ambition to represent her country despite facing physical challenges. Alongwith the first look motion poster, the makers also revealed that Ghoomer trailer will be released in 3 days.

The 34-second video opens with a thought-provoking voiceover questioning whether it is logical for someone with just one hand to play for the country. The video then provides a powerful glimpse of Saiyami as Anina, a paraplegic sportsperson with her right arm amputated, gripping a cricket ball firmly in her left hand while dressed in a white sports uniform.

Abhishek appears in the role of a coach, donning an intense and contemplative look, wearing a black jacket, matching t-shirt, and joggers. The voiceover emphasizes that life is not a game of logic but rather a game of magic. The scene portrays Abhishek offering support, placing his hand on Saiyami's character's shoulder, symbolizing the determination of a specially-abled sportsperson.

Directed and written by R Balki, the film also features Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. Ghoomer revolves around Anina, a young batting prodigy, whose dreams are shattered when she loses her right hand in a tragic accident on the verge of her international cricketing debut.

An unsympathetic, failed, and frustrated cricketer enters Anina's life and becomes the catalyst for her new dream. Through innovative training, he endeavors to pave the way for her return to the Indian cricket team, this time as a bowler. Together, they invent a unique style of bowling called Ghoomer to outsmart their opponents.

The film draws inspiration from the incredible achievements of individuals like Karoly Takacs and other special athletes who have surpassed expectations and achieved greatness beyond what society deemed "normal." Scheduled to be presented at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023's opening night on August 12, Ghoomer is set to release in cinemas on August 18, promising an inspiring and uplifting cinematic experience.

