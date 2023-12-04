GET READY FOR DUNKI DROP 4 TRAILER OF SHAH RUKH KHAN STARRER TO BE OUT SOON

Hyderabad: The collaboration between Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki has been a topic of discussion for quite some time now. Fans have eagerly been waiting for the duo to present their story to the audience, and the countdown has finally begun. To date, the makers have released three drops from the film: a teaser, a song, and a lyrical video. Now, they are gearing up to release Dunki trailer.

The much-anticipated trailer, termed Dunki Drop 4, is reportedly scheduled to be released on Tuesday, December 5, 2024. With only 16 days left until the film's release, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are eager to introduce the audience to the world of Dunki. The trailer of Dunki will reveal crucial plot points and provide a glimpse into the heartwarming tale that brought SRK and Hirani together.

Dunki is jointly produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and JIO Studios. After the trailer release, the makers are expected to open advance bookings in international markets. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kocchar, and Anil Grover in pivotal roles. Set against the backdrop of illegal immigration, the film weaves together vastly different stories, delivering both humorous and heart-wrenching answers to the challenges faced by its characters.

This film has been highly anticipated and is set to release on December 21, 2023, promising to bring smiles to the faces of the audience. Dunki marks Rajkumar Hirani's sixth directorial endeavor, following the success of Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju. SRK and Hirani have previously discussed potential collaborations, and finally, their union is coming to fruition with Dunki.