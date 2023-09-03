Hyderabad: Bollywood stars came together to celebrate the humungous success of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 on Saturday night in Mumbai. From the Khan triumvirate of Bollywood to the young generation of actors like Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, and others showing up in vogue, Gadar 2 success bash witnessed an eclectic turnout. Soon after the pictures and videos of the event surfaced online, Ananya, however, was trolled for her choice of outfit while Varun's shenanigans on the red carpet invited criticism on social media.

On Saturday night, Ananya attended Gadar 2 success party donning a powder blue top with a trail. The actor teamed it up with a green mini skirt featuring a 3D floral motif on the waist. The actor rounded off her look with a pair of blue feather heels. Soon after Ananya's videos from Gadar 2 success party surfaced online, netizens trolled the actor for her outfit and labeled her fashion sense "disastrous." A user even commented, "Dress designer changed the mind halfway through designing the outfit." Another Instagram user said, "Wow fashion 👏 never seen anything worse than this 🤮."

Meanwhile, Varun also attracted trolls when a video of him jumping on the red carpet while rushing out of the venue landed on social media. Netizens are convinced that Varun is "aping Ranveer Singh" while a user said, "Overacting ki dukaan." The actor, however, was one of the well-dressed celebrities at the Gadar 2 success bash.

Varun and Anaya aside, Gadar 2 success bash was attended by Bollywood A-listers. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his wife Gauri Khan, Aamir Khan marked his presence while Salman Khan attended the event faulting his new look. Gadar 2 headlined by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is helmed by Anil Sharma. On day 24 of its release, Gadar 2 will cross the Rs 500 crore mark in the domestic market.

