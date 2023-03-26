Hyderabad: In a great surprise for the fans of Bollywood's King Khan, his wife and interior designer Gauri Khan took to Instagram to post an unseen photo of their family. In the lovely family portrait of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, and their children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, they were all twinning in black, oozing absolute magnificence. The picture is one of the images from Gauri's coffee table book, My Life in Design.

On Sunday, Gauri Khan posted a chic family photo on social media to introduce their fans to the coffee table book, which will give a never seen before peek into their house Mannat. Bollywood's power couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most sought-after couples who have been setting couple goals with every picture or outing. Even in this picture, after being married for 31 years, their chemistry is unmatched.

King Khan can be seen wearing a black t-shirt, with matching black trousers, and a leather jacket in the photo, while Gauri looks lovely in a black dress with a plunging neckline. Following SRK's footsteps, Aryan and AbRam also twinned in black. In a black-and-white outfit, Suhana, whose popularity on social media is growing manifold, looks stunning. The boys are seen imitating SRK's serious looks, while the girls seem at ease.

Soon after Gauri shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons. Reacting to the picture, a fan wrote: Thank you for posting Mam. Another one wrote: Handsome n Goregeous KING KHAN n family love u KING KHAN. 'PATHAAN KI FAMILY,' wrote another.

