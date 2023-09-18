Hyderabad: Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival celebrated in India, especially in the southern region like no other. Several stars come together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi year after year with fervor and energy. This year Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi Konidela and Allu Arjun shared snippets from their celebrations, wishing fans on the joyous occasion.

In celebration of their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela's first Ganesh Chaturthi, RRR fame Ram Charan, made sure to capture the special occasion on Instagram. Ram shared an endearing glimpse of Klin Kaara sitting on the lap of his wife Upasana Kamineni's lap.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are having a gala time with their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. On September 18, they celebrated Ganesh Chathurthi with Megastar Chiranjeevi and the rest of the family. In one of the photos shared by Charan, Chiranjeevi can be seen looking lovingly at his granddaughter, Klin Kaara.

Charan expressed his joy in the caption, stating, "Happy Vinayaka Chavithi to all! With the blessings of Lord Vigneshwara, I pray that all the problems will be removed from the lives and good luck will come to everyone! 🙏 This time is special ... Celebrating first ganesh chaviti with little 'Klin Kaara' 😊 Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to ALL ! Celebrating the First Festival with the little 'klin Kaara' this year!! "

In the photograph, Upasana was seen seated on a chair wearing a yellow saree, cradling Klin Kaara on her lap and beaming at the camera. Ram was dressed in a formal black outfit, while Klin was in a yellow dress. The image also captured a number of family friends around the idol.

Apart from Ram Charan, Pushpa star Allu Arjun too hosted Lord Ganesh's idol on the festival. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor shared a picture of the almighty. In another slide he also wished his fans a happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

