GANESH CHATURTHI 2023 ALIA BHATT KARTIK AARYAN ANANYA PANDAY OTHERS WISH FANS ON AUSPICIOUS DAY

Hyderabad: Ganesh Chaturthi, the 10-day-long festival, has begun in full swing. Several celebrities from the Bollywood film industry have visited pandals to seek blessings, while others have brought Ganesha idols home. Actors including Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many others took to their respective social media handles to wish their fans on this auspicious day.

On Tuesday, Kartik Aaryan visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumba to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. For the occasion, Karthik opted for a crimson kurta paired with white pants. Sharing a picture from the festival on Instagram, Kartik wrote, "It's that Joyous time of the year. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Later this day, Ananya Panday dropped a couple of pictures from the celebrations on Instagram with a caption that read, "Welcome home Bappa." The Dream Girl 2 actor wore a baby pink suit for the occasion. In one of the pictures, she is seen posing with her family. In the meantime, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to wish their fans a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Earlier today, actors Akshay Kumar and Suneil Shetty have taken to X, formerly called Twitter, and wished their followers as they brought Bappa home. Akshay tweeted, "As we welcome Lord Ganesha in our homes and hearts today, may He remove all obstacles and fill our lives with joy and prosperity. Ganpati Bappa Morya! गणेश चतुर्थी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ." While Suneil wrote, "May the arrival of Ganpati Bappa bring happiness, prosperity, and wisdom into our lives. Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!"

This festive period, which is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the country, especially in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka.

