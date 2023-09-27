Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan on Tuesday visited Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar's residence to seek blessings of Bappa and participate in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Aamir can be seen making his way towards Shelar's home. He looked handsome in his signature white pajama set that the actor paired with his reading glasses and kept his hair away from his face with a hairband.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Aamir Khan celebrates festival at Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar's residence

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Aamir Khan celebrates festival at Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar's residence

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Aamir Khan celebrates festival at Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar's residence

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's production Laapataa Ladies, which is directed by Kiran Rao received a positive response at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles. The film was screened at the grand premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8.

Set in 2001, in rural India, Laapataa Ladies follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides get lost from a train. Presented by Jio Studios, the movie is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The film will be released on January 5, 2024.