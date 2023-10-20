GANAPATH X REVIEW TIGER SHROFF AND KRITI SANON STARRER GETS MIXED FEEDBACK NETIZENS SAY ONE TIME WATCH

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon have reunited for the second time for their action-packed movie Ganapath: A Hero Is Born. The film, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, unfolds in a post-pandemic and dystopian era. Ganapath has ignited immense anticipation among the audience and has finally hit the silver screens today. In this film, Kriti Sanon will be showcasing a distinct character, prompting netizens to already share their opinions on Ganapath. Now let's dive into some of the perspective of the audience on the film.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, earlier called Twitter, a user lauded the performances of the film's cast and wrote, "GREAT ACTION, @iTIGERSHROFF acting with swag. @kritisanon looks gorgeous and acting great.. Second half is super fast with full engagement... And climax."

Another gave the movie a 2-star and wrote, "ONE WORD: AVERAGE #Ganapath is not so thrilling but one time watch. #TigerShroff and #KritiSanon & their chemistry is okay. #AmitabhBachchan's screen presence is good but this is not dystopia. It's not anything you've not seen before."

Speaking about the movie, Jackky Bhagnani, the producer of Pooja Entertainment, expressed that exploring this novel world through the medium of cinema has always intrigued him, and that is precisely what captivated him about this film. The producer said that he is truly thrilled and can't wait for the audience to witness and visually engage themselves in the new dystopian world of Ganapath. He further stated that as always, his goal has been to present the audience with grand and larger-than-life cinema, and Ganapath will undoubtedly mesmerize the audience with its distinctive and scenic storytelling.