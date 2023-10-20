Ganapath X review: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer gets mixed feedback, netizens say 'one time watch'
Ganapath X review: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer gets mixed feedback, netizens say 'one time watch'
Published: 48 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon have reunited for the second time for their action-packed movie Ganapath: A Hero Is Born. The film, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, unfolds in a post-pandemic and dystopian era. Ganapath has ignited immense anticipation among the audience and has finally hit the silver screens today. In this film, Kriti Sanon will be showcasing a distinct character, prompting netizens to already share their opinions on Ganapath. Now let's dive into some of the perspective of the audience on the film.
One of the greatest action film of Bollywood. Class acting n kya swag hai bhai @iTIGERSHROFF and lady killer @kritisanon looks gorgeous as always. First half is good but man what a thrill ride in 2nd half.. Epic climax. Don't miss it. 4/5 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟#Ganapath #GanapathReview— Rocky 🔱 (@Sarcastic_Dj) October 20, 2023
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, earlier called Twitter, a user lauded the performances of the film's cast and wrote, "GREAT ACTION, @iTIGERSHROFF acting with swag. @kritisanon looks gorgeous and acting great.. Second half is super fast with full engagement... And climax."
#GanapathReview : ⭐⭐— Evan Jacob Sid (@evanjacobsid) October 18, 2023
ONE WORD: AVERAGE#Ganapath is not so thrilling but one time watch.#TigerShroff and #KritiSanon & their chemistry is okay. #AmitabhBachchan's screen presence is good but this is not dystopia. It's not anything you've not seen before.
(via @trustmebro) pic.twitter.com/0mFswaJfTh
Another gave the movie a 2-star and wrote, "ONE WORD: AVERAGE #Ganapath is not so thrilling but one time watch. #TigerShroff and #KritiSanon & their chemistry is okay. #AmitabhBachchan's screen presence is good but this is not dystopia. It's not anything you've not seen before."
Speaking about the movie, Jackky Bhagnani, the producer of Pooja Entertainment, expressed that exploring this novel world through the medium of cinema has always intrigued him, and that is precisely what captivated him about this film. The producer said that he is truly thrilled and can't wait for the audience to witness and visually engage themselves in the new dystopian world of Ganapath. He further stated that as always, his goal has been to present the audience with grand and larger-than-life cinema, and Ganapath will undoubtedly mesmerize the audience with its distinctive and scenic storytelling.
#Ganapath is Winning!!! WOM says it all. "Its a biggest advanced sci-fi action film by bollywood" We must appreciate and support these type of content.— अपना Bollywood🎥 (@Apna_Bollywood) October 20, 2023
Agar aaj nahi to kabhi nahi warna dekhte raho wahi same story lottery fottery. https://t.co/E0uUprYSgp
On the professional front, Kriti Sanon was last seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada. She has also launched her production house Blue Butterfly Films and will produce the Netflix film Do Patti under its banner. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, was recently seen in Heropanti 2 alongside Tara Sutaria. His upcoming projects include Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, where he will share the screen with Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha.