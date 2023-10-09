GANAPATH TRAILER X REACTIONS CALL IT BAAGHI 4 NETIZENS CRITICISE SAME TIGER SHROFF ACTION TROLL CGI FEST BY DRAGGING IN ADIPURUSH VFX DEBACLE

Hyderabad: Tiger Shroff is back in action with his latest sci-fi film Ganapath, following a devastating box office experience with Heropanti 2. The trailer for the much-anticipated film, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, has finally been out. The trailer for the upcoming film, directed by Vikas Bahl, has created quite a buzz on social media, from the lead pair coming together to the very nature of the film.

The film's two minute and 33 second trailer begins with a sneak peek of the dystopian world as a voiceover discusses Tiger Shroff's character and how he will safeguard the people from evil. The video goes on to show more of Tiger's action scenes. He is then joined by Kriti Sanon, a nunchaku (a type of weapon) expert. Amitabh Bachchan appears briefly, but he has a powerful screen presence.

Tiger Shroff fans and moviegoers were quick to post their reactions to the film's trailer on Twitter (now known as X). Despite the trailer's confused depiction of Ganapath, it generated enough buzz for people to go see the movie in theatres because of its visual attractiveness. Many, however, were quick to criticise the bad VFX and the use of green screen.

Following the success of Prabhas' Adipurush, audiences have become severe and merciless when rating forthcoming films based on their visual effects. Many films have raised the bar, and Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kriti Sanon's Ganapath will face comparable scrutiny. Reacting to the same, a user tweeted: "Dystopian movie 🤣🤣🤣 LOL 🤣🤣What a joke 🤣 Typical #TigerShroff movie... Just call it Baghi 4 Bhai Thora to sharam kar ise Dystopian movie bolne se pehele... Will be biggest flop of 2023... Btw VFX is Worst too just as #Adip."

Another one tweeted: "#GanapathTrailer bombarded us with visual effects so terrible that you feel you are watching a cartoon 🤖 Golden Opportunity Missed !!! #TigerShroff #KritiSanon." Criticising the film for poor visual effects, a user wrote: "Adipurush ke baad isko worst VFX ka Award dedo... Akshay ke career ki lanka lagadi abh Tiger ka Career barbad karega Pooja Entertainment seriously."

However, some complimented Tiger for his action sequences. Heaping praises, a user wrote: "With amazing visuals And Pulse-pounding action sequences, this film sets a new standard for indian cinema. without any doubt #GanapathTrailer is one of the best and grandest trailer of the year. #TigerShroff Looking stylish and massy.. #KritiSanon never seen before avtaar and superb in teaser."