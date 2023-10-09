Ganapath trailer X reactions: 'Call it Baaghi 4', netizens criticise 'same Tiger Shroff action', troll CGI fest by dragging in Adipurush VFX debacle
Published: 48 minutes ago
Ganapath trailer X reactions: 'Call it Baaghi 4', netizens criticise 'same Tiger Shroff action', troll CGI fest by dragging in Adipurush VFX debacle
Published: 48 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Tiger Shroff is back in action with his latest sci-fi film Ganapath, following a devastating box office experience with Heropanti 2. The trailer for the much-anticipated film, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, has finally been out. The trailer for the upcoming film, directed by Vikas Bahl, has created quite a buzz on social media, from the lead pair coming together to the very nature of the film.
The film's two minute and 33 second trailer begins with a sneak peek of the dystopian world as a voiceover discusses Tiger Shroff's character and how he will safeguard the people from evil. The video goes on to show more of Tiger's action scenes. He is then joined by Kriti Sanon, a nunchaku (a type of weapon) expert. Amitabh Bachchan appears briefly, but he has a powerful screen presence.
Tiger Shroff fans and moviegoers were quick to post their reactions to the film's trailer on Twitter (now known as X). Despite the trailer's confused depiction of Ganapath, it generated enough buzz for people to go see the movie in theatres because of its visual attractiveness. Many, however, were quick to criticise the bad VFX and the use of green screen.
-
This is going to be flop. Nothing new. Same tiger flying and kicks. Seems he is not learning from past— Anil Rawankar (@AnilRawankar) October 9, 2023
-
Dystopian movie 🤣🤣🤣 LOL 🤣🤣— Dipendu DAS (@Dipendu01090516) October 9, 2023
What a joke 🤣
Typical #TigerShroff movie...
Just call it Baghi 4
Bhai Thora to sharam kar ise Dystopian movie bolne se pehele...
Will be biggest flop of 2023...
Btw VFX is Worst too just as #Adip
Following the success of Prabhas' Adipurush, audiences have become severe and merciless when rating forthcoming films based on their visual effects. Many films have raised the bar, and Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kriti Sanon's Ganapath will face comparable scrutiny. Reacting to the same, a user tweeted: "Dystopian movie 🤣🤣🤣 LOL 🤣🤣What a joke 🤣 Typical #TigerShroff movie... Just call it Baghi 4 Bhai Thora to sharam kar ise Dystopian movie bolne se pehele... Will be biggest flop of 2023... Btw VFX is Worst too just as #Adip."
-
#GanapathTrailer bombarded us with visual effects so terrible that you feel you are watching a cartoon 🤖— Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) October 9, 2023
Golden Opportunity Missed !!! #TigerShroff #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/IMmEOUGbgd
-
Adipurush ke baad isko worst VFX ka Award dedo... Akshay ke career ki lanka lagadi abh Tiger ka Career barbad karega Pooja Entertainment seriously— Santosh Herkal (@evilmady) October 9, 2023
Another one tweeted: "#GanapathTrailer bombarded us with visual effects so terrible that you feel you are watching a cartoon 🤖 Golden Opportunity Missed !!! #TigerShroff #KritiSanon." Criticising the film for poor visual effects, a user wrote: "Adipurush ke baad isko worst VFX ka Award dedo... Akshay ke career ki lanka lagadi abh Tiger ka Career barbad karega Pooja Entertainment seriously."
-
With amazing visuals And— Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) October 9, 2023
Pulse-pounding action sequences, this film sets a new standard for indian cinema. without any doubt, #GanapathTrailer is one of the best and grandest trailer of the year.#TigerShroff Looking stylish and massy.. #KritiSanon never seen before avtaar and… pic.twitter.com/TTEw5B1nHE
-
Ohhhmyyyygoodnesss— tigershroff_warriors (@Mylovetiger1) October 9, 2023
Ye kyaa hai Ye dhamka hai Ye tiger ka vaar hai haters ko Ye come back hai tiger ka Ye blockbuster hai ohhh just Goosebumps I can't say anything just speechless guys 🥵🔥
Go and watch on YouTube @poojafilms#ganapath #GanapathTrailerhttps://t.co/LSU9u3r0Nm
However, some complimented Tiger for his action sequences. Heaping praises, a user wrote: "With amazing visuals And Pulse-pounding action sequences, this film sets a new standard for indian cinema. without any doubt #GanapathTrailer is one of the best and grandest trailer of the year. #TigerShroff Looking stylish and massy.. #KritiSanon never seen before avtaar and superb in teaser."
Ganapath will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada over the world. The film will be released in theatres on October 20, 2023.