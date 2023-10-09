GANAPATH TRAILER TIGER SHROFF KRITI SANON AND AMITABH BACHCHAN PROMISE FUTURISTIC ACTION EXTRAVAGANZA

Hyderabad: The makers of Ganapath: A Hero is Born generated excitement among the audience by releasing the movie's trailer after piquing their interest with an intriguing teaser. The leading actors, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon jetted off to Uttar Pradesh for the trailer launch event, which took place at Galgotias University in Noida.

The trailer of Ganapath, set in the year 2070 A.D., introduces Tiger Shroff as the 'chosen one' who is immortal. The actor is a symbol of hope for people who are being oppressed. In the trailer, Tiger is showcased engaging in intense action sequences and battling opponents. Kriti Sanon, who plays Tiger's love interest in the film, is also seen fighting off assailants skillfully with nunchucks and flaunting some cool sword moves. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing Tiger's mentor in the film.

Earlier, producer Jackky Bhagnani expressed his excitement about presenting Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, describing it as one of their most ambitious projects. He emphasized the film's passion-driven creation and its unique vision, promising surprises for the audience as it explores uncharted territory.