Ganapath teaser out: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon pack a punch in high on action flick - watch
Published: 1 hours ago
Ganapath teaser out: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon pack a punch in high on action flick - watch
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Ganapath, directed by Vikas Bahl, stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan. The teaser for Vikas Bahl's Ganapath was dropped on Friday, and it appears to be extremely intense. The film transports in a dismal future where hope is scarce.
Tiger Shroff plays Ganapath, a mercenary known for his round house kicks. He beats up evil guys, kicks them in the face, slams them against glass walls, and even fights in a boxing ring, while Kriti Sanon plays a warrior. Amitabh Bachchan appears in the film as well, as a wise elderly guy.
With the edgy teaser, Pooja Entertainment has ushered in a new age of cinematic brilliance, which promises to fascinate fans all over the world. This teaser, which provides a tantalising glimpse into the universe of Ganapath, provides a cinematic experience on par with worldwide standards. The teaser demonstrates Pooja Entertainment's dedication to stretching the frontiers of filmmaking.
Ganapath, with its top-notch visual effects and intriguing storyline, is set to be a game-changer in Indian cinema. The captivating use of VFX clearly distinguishes this teaser, elevating the picture to an international level rarely attempted in India. Jaccky Bhagnani, the film's producer, has spared no expense in providing a world-class cinematic extravaganza to the audience. As a result, the teaser not only stimulates but also leaves viewers in awe of the visual splendour.
The teaser is just the beginning of what promises to be an incredible cinematic trip, and fans and cinephiles alike can't wait to explore deeper into the universe of Ganapath. Ganapath: A Hero Is Born is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film will be released internationally in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20.