Hyderabad: Ganapath, directed by Vikas Bahl, stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan. The teaser for Vikas Bahl's Ganapath was dropped on Friday, and it appears to be extremely intense. The film transports in a dismal future where hope is scarce.

Tiger Shroff plays Ganapath, a mercenary known for his round house kicks. He beats up evil guys, kicks them in the face, slams them against glass walls, and even fights in a boxing ring, while Kriti Sanon plays a warrior. Amitabh Bachchan appears in the film as well, as a wise elderly guy.

With the edgy teaser, Pooja Entertainment has ushered in a new age of cinematic brilliance, which promises to fascinate fans all over the world. This teaser, which provides a tantalising glimpse into the universe of Ganapath, provides a cinematic experience on par with worldwide standards. The teaser demonstrates Pooja Entertainment's dedication to stretching the frontiers of filmmaking.

Ganapath, with its top-notch visual effects and intriguing storyline, is set to be a game-changer in Indian cinema. The captivating use of VFX clearly distinguishes this teaser, elevating the picture to an international level rarely attempted in India. Jaccky Bhagnani, the film's producer, has spared no expense in providing a world-class cinematic extravaganza to the audience. As a result, the teaser not only stimulates but also leaves viewers in awe of the visual splendour.