Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, starring Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, will hit the silver screens in just two days. The makers of the film have already created a stir with its thrilling teaser, catchy songs, and explosive trailer. Now, they have unveiled a new adrenaline-pumping promo that will surely excite movie enthusiasts.

Taking to Twitter, now known as X, Tiger Shroff dropped the new promo of the action thriller on Wednesday and wrote, "The world of #Ganapath is unlike anything you've ever seen before. Are you ready to step in? Advance Bookings Open. Book now. #Ganapath, in cinemas this Friday." Reacting to the promo, a netizen commented, "Bhaiii what a Promo!" Another commented, "First day first show confirm." A fan wrote, "Tiger looking great."

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath also features Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role. What makes the movie stand out is not only its star-studded cast and compelling story but also the inclusion of renowned Hollywood action stunt director Tim Man. Known for his exceptional work on blockbusters like Legacy Of Lies, Triple Threat, and Accident Man, his collaboration adds an international twist to the film, guaranteeing world-class action sequences.