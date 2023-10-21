Hyderabad: Ganapth: A Hero Is Born, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, was undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated action thrillers released this year. Directed by Vikas Bahl, this dystopian action drama, however, met with a lukewarm response upon its release on October 19. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan in a crucial role. After a dull opening day, Ganapath is said to remain steady at the low on the second day.

As reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, after a sluggish start at the box office, Ganapath is expected to maintain a similar momentum on the second day. For the unversed, Ganapath recorded Tiger Shroff's lowest opening day collection, totaling Rs 2.5 crore. Now, according to early estimates by Sacnilk, it is likely to earn Rs 2.36 crore on the second day, bringing Ganapath's overall collection to Rs 4.86 crore at the domestic box office.

Fans have eagerly awaited the reunion of Tiger and Kriti on the silver screen, almost nine years after their debut but unfortunately, Ganapath has turned out to be a significant letdown. Social media is buzzing with tweets from fans discussing Ganapath and their likes and dislikes. While fans have praised the makers for their bold attempt to create a futuristic action thriller, they have been disappointed by the predictable storyline, subpar VFX, and cliched action sequences. These unfavorable reviews are likely to impact the film's box office performance.