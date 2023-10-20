Hyderabad: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath: A Hero is Born hit the screen today. Helmed by National Award-winning director Vikas Bahl, the dystopian futuristic actioner also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. The film is likely to have a decent opening at the box office, suggest early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Ganapath has received a wide release in India, screening on more than 2250 screens, with a significant presence in national cinema chains due to the absence of competition. The film, with a reported budget of Rs 150 crore, is anticipated to have a decent opening day performance. According to Sacnilk, it is expected to earn around Rs 4 crore on its first day.

The movie generated moderate buzz prior to its release, with promotional materials receiving mixed responses on social media. The film's trailer faced criticism for its clanky visual effects, and Tiger Shroff's action sequences were seen as lacking innovation. Early reviews of the film, however, suggest that Tiger Shroff delivers exceptional larger-than-life action sequences, while Kriti Sanon's performance in her most stunning role yet is captivating. Ganapath is being touted as a visual spectacle packed with thrilling action and entertainment.

On the day of its release, Tiger Shroff and the Ganapath team received best wishes from screen icon Rajinikanth on social media. Rajinikanth expressed his hopes for the film's grand success, and both Tiger and his father, Jackie Shroff, expressed their gratitude for his kind gesture.