Game-changing: Fans go gaga over Project K's first glimpse after dismissal response on Prabhas' first look
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: The makers of the forthcoming sci-fi action movie Project K have finally unveiled title and film's first glimpse at the San Deigo Comic Con (SDCC) in the early hours of Friday (local time). They also announced the official title of Project K as Kalki 2898 AD. The new title perfectly summarizes the essence of the movie, generating curiosity and excitement among fans and cinephiles across the world. The movie features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.
The glimpse was unveiled at the event headlined 'This is Project K: First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-fi Epic'. The 1 minute and 16 seconds video opens with the stirring words, "When the world is taken over by darkness, a force will arise. The end begins now." It sets the stage for a suffering future planet that has been ripped apart by conflict.
Prabhas' character is essayed as a brave warrior who will rise to become the world's saviour, and on the other hand, Deepika's character is introduced as an Army recruit. Fans swarmed Twitter with excitement as soon as the glimpse was shared, expressing their positive reviews and insights regarding the teaser.
Read the reviews here:
"Loved #Kalki2898AD Glimpse into the World of #NagAshwin."
Loved #Kalki2898AD Glimpse into the World of #NagAshwin— SRK KA WARRIOR🔥🔥🔥 (@don_sunnik) July 21, 2023
There is so much happening but D heart is at right place ❤️#Prabhas will hopefully deliver an act of a lifetime & I'm totally seated for d Maestro of #KamalHasan sir
The rise of Indian cinema ♥️#ProjectK #ProjectKalki pic.twitter.com/9berGmHsB5
"Looks so promising All the best to the Team."
If you have superman ,— AKHIL BARDE 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Akhil01Barde) July 21, 2023
We have hanuman . #ProjectK / #Kalki2898AD
Looks so promising
All the best to the Team.@SrBachchan@deepikapadukone @PrabhasRaju @RanaDaggubati
"Much deserved Pan Indian project for his powerhouse of talent."
Pasupathy 💥— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) July 20, 2023
Much deserved Pan Indian project for his powerhouse of talent 💯#ProjectK | #Kalki2898AD pic.twitter.com/ACv4L5rJ6U
"I think #ProjectK will be a game changing Blockbuster for the Indian Cinema. My gut feeling!"
I think #ProjectK will be a game changing Blockbuster for the Indian Cinema. My gut feeling! pic.twitter.com/tV7PCqDMmQ— ಪ್ರ 𝐝𝐞𝐞𝐩 (@pk_rsy) July 20, 2023
Meanwhile, videos of Prabhas' presence at the SDCC event surfaced, causing a buzz on the internet with fans going gaga over it.
Em teliyani chinna pillodu #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/rObawGhGwi— 𝗞𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗶𝟮𝟴𝟵𝟴𝗔𝗗 (@rchitect_kiran) July 20, 2023
Pleaee ignore my voice 🥹🥹 guyssss i am cryingggg #Prabhas #ProjectK pic.twitter.com/nRKpWklf1B— Ramya Reddy🔥Salaar (@AlwysBeUrself) July 20, 2023
Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema. The film's premise, set in the distant future of 2898 AD, seamlessly blends futuristic elements with rich storytelling, offering an unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience. The film became the first-ever movie in India to premiere at the Comic-Con.