Hyderabad: The makers of the forthcoming sci-fi action movie Project K have finally unveiled title and film's first glimpse at the San Deigo Comic Con (SDCC) in the early hours of Friday (local time). They also announced the official title of Project K as Kalki 2898 AD. The new title perfectly summarizes the essence of the movie, generating curiosity and excitement among fans and cinephiles across the world. The movie features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.

The glimpse was unveiled at the event headlined 'This is Project K: First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-fi Epic'. The 1 minute and 16 seconds video opens with the stirring words, "When the world is taken over by darkness, a force will arise. The end begins now." It sets the stage for a suffering future planet that has been ripped apart by conflict.

Prabhas' character is essayed as a brave warrior who will rise to become the world's saviour, and on the other hand, Deepika's character is introduced as an Army recruit. Fans swarmed Twitter with excitement as soon as the glimpse was shared, expressing their positive reviews and insights regarding the teaser.

Read the reviews here:

"Loved #Kalki2898AD Glimpse into the World of #NagAshwin."

"Looks so promising All the best to the Team."

"Much deserved Pan Indian project for his powerhouse of talent."

"I think #ProjectK will be a game changing Blockbuster for the Indian Cinema. My gut feeling!"

Meanwhile, videos of Prabhas' presence at the SDCC event surfaced, causing a buzz on the internet with fans going gaga over it.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema. The film's premise, set in the distant future of 2898 AD, seamlessly blends futuristic elements with rich storytelling, offering an unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience. The film became the first-ever movie in India to premiere at the Comic-Con.