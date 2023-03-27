Hyderabad: It's double celebration time and seemingly team Game Changer is beyond excited as Ram Charan celebrates his birthday today. After unveiling the motion title of Game Changer, the makers have now dropped Ram Charan's first look from the film on his 38th birthday.

As reported earlier, Ram Charan's next with Shankar is titled Game Changer. Dil Raju's banner Sri Venkateswara Creations made the announcement Monday on the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday. After taking over social media with the Game Changer motion title, the makers have now dropped another asset from the film.

Sri Venkateswara Creations shared Ram Charan's first look from Game Changer. The first look poster features the actor in a stylish avatar. "Here's the first look of Megapower Star @alwaysramcharan in #GameChanger Happy Birthday Megapower Star Ram Charan💥," reads the caption alongside the image on Sri Venkateswara Creations' Instagram handle.

READ | Ram Charan birthday: Jr NTR says 'Have a blast brother,' 'Proud' dad Chiranjeevi shares endearing picture

Ram Charan was quick to respond to team Game Changer's sweet gesture and thanked the makers on social media. Sharing his first look from Game Changer on Instagram, Ram Charan wrote, "I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift !! #GameChanger Thank you @shanmughamshankar sir!!"

Game Changer has music by Thaman S and cinematography by Thirunavukarasu. The film also marks Kiara Advani's second outing with Ram Charan after 2019 released Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The makers are yet to lock a release date for the film but is said to be hitting big screens later this year. Game Changer will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.