Hyderabad: Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, saw a dip in earnings on the second Tuesday after its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 11 crore on August 22, taking its total to Rs 399.60 crore. The film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the key roles and was released on August 11.

The Anil Sharma is unstoppable at the box office, surpassing Aamir Khan's Dangal collection on the second Monday itself. Not just Dangal, the Sunny Deol starrer is on line to emerge as the 4th movie in Hindi cinema to register receipts over Rs 400 crore as per early estimates.

Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst, posted on Twitter, "CROSSES DANGAL, NEXT KGF 2... #Gadar2 continues to be a UNSTOPPABLE FORCE, refusing to slow down on [second] Mon... Crosses the *lifetime business* of #Dangal... Is now India's FOURTH HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi flick... [Week 2] Fri: 20.50 crore, Sat: 31.07 crore, Sun: 38.90 crore, and Mon: 13.50 crore. Total: 388.60 crore. #Indianbusiness. #Boxoffice."

Emerging as the fourth film to bank over Rs 400 crore, Gadar 2 achieved this feat after Pathaan, Baahubali 2 and KGF 2. With Pathaan being the latest release of 2023 to achieve the feat and the first film after the epidemic to register such an overwhelming response, here is a day-wise box office comparison of the Sunny Deol starrer and Shah Rukh Khan's trailblazing film.

Despite competing with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Gadar 2 is running with houseful boards on single screens across the country and is making box office history with each passing day. Interestingly, the film also became the highest-grossing Bollywood film on Independence Day, earning Rs 55.40 crore on August 15.

Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, is a sequel to the 2001 successful film of the same name. In the movie, Sunny played Tara, a truck driver, and Ameesha Patel played Sakeena in the film, which was set during India's partition in 1947. However, Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he crosses the border in a daring attempt to save his son, Utkarsh Sharma, who has been kept captive in Pakistan.

