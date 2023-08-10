Hyderabad: Gadar 2 and OMG 2, two of the most anticipated films for August 2023, are all set to lock horns at the box office on Friday. Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, is anticipated to open on more than 3500 screens nationwide and advances were opened almost two weeks prior to the release. OMG 2, on the other hand, is anticipated to open on more than 1500 screens nationwide, largely as a result of the hugely anticipated Gadar 2, which opens on the same day (August 11).

After being attentively evaluated, OMG 2 completed the censoring process with a few tweaks and received an "A" certificate (adults only) with a 2-hour 36 minutes runtime. The Akshay Kumar-starrer's advance booking is obviously being impacted by the Gadar 2 wave, but it still managed to generate respectable pre-sales. Even though Gadar 2 has lessened the hype for OMG 2, the film's pre-booking is still far better than Akshay Kumar's most recent release, Selfiee.

On the other hand, as of August 9, 9 PM, Gadar 2 has sold about 355K seats for a grand revenue of almost 9 crores. The movie has sold almost 140K tickets across three national chains, with PVR taking the lead with 60K tickets on opening day. Gadar 2 appears to be a blockbuster opener at the box office.

With one day left, the trend predicts an opening of approximately 35 crores net and could rise to 40 crores for Gadar 2. Contrarily, OMG 2's advance booking pattern predicts an opening of at least 7 crores net, with the potential to reach 9–10 crores. OMG 2 has sold over 46.5K tickets for 1.50 crores in gross sales as of 9 PM on August 9. Approximately 29K tickets for the movie have been sold in three national chains (PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis).

Also read: Sunny Deol opens up about Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 clash at the box office