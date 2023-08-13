Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar clashed at the box office with their Gadar 2 and OMG 2. Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel debuted to favourable reviews from critics and viewers, while Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's much-anticipated film also opened up to positive word-of-mouth reviews. Read on to know the film's business on the second day.

The box office success of Gadar 2, which features Sunny Deol in the lead role, is unmatched. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on the second day after its release, the action-packed movie brought in Rs 43 crore. Gadar 2 is the sequel to the popular 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Gadar helmed by Anil Sharma has made 83.10 crore so far. The movie made Rs 40.10 crore on its first day on Friday, making it the second-best opening of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Gadar 2 also features Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in key roles.

The movie highlighted Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, and Sakeena's (Ameesha Patel) legacy with outstanding performances. In the film, Tara Singh travels all the way to Pakistan to save his son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army during the turbulent Crush India Movement of 1971.

On the other hand, OMG 2 saw a 50% spike from its first day. The movie made Rs. 15.30 crore on its second day of release. The movie has already earned a total of Rs 25.56 crore. The film is a sequel to OMG: Oh My God! with Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar.

The sequel hit the big screen ten years after OMG only to clash with Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. OMG 2 debuted in theatres on August 11, 2023, starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi. The Akshay Kumar movie has managed to do well despite the BO conflict. It got off to a strong start at the ticket counter and experienced a 50% increase in occupancy given the positive reviews of the film.

