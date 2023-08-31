Hyderabad: Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has been creating waves at the box office and with the Raksha Bandhan holiday, it saw a higher footfall, surpassing the Rs 475 crore threshold as of August 31. The movie made Rs 284.63 crore in its first week and Rs 134.47 crore in its second week, bringing its total take in its first two weeks to Rs 419.10 crore.

In the days that followed, the movie earned Rs 7.10 crore on its third Friday, Rs 13.75 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 16.10 crore on its third Sunday, Rs 4.60 crore on its third Monday, Rs 5.10 crore on its third Tuesday, and approximately Rs 8.75 crore on its third Wednesday. Gadar 2 is anticipated to earn Rs 7 crore on its third Thursday, bringing its current expected total earnings to Rs 481.35 crore as per Industry tracker Sacnilk.

The Raksha Bandhan festival caused a significant increase in the film's box office receipts. With this, Sunny Deol's most recent movie has moved one step closer to the Hindi version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's lifetime box office collection. The Hindi version of of the SS Rajamouli directorial earned a total of Rs 510.99 crore at the Indian box office over the course of its theatrical run.

Gadar 2 is the follow-up to the 2001 movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and is produced by Zed Studios. The action drama flick directed by Anil Sharma centres on Tara Singh's attempts to save his son Charanjeet "Jeete" Singh from the Pakistani Army. Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur, Rakesh Bedi, and Gaurav Chopra play crucial roles in the movie.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's latest release OMG 2 finally surpassed the Rs 140 crore mark in India. The movie collected Rs. 85.05 crore in its first week and Rs. 41.37 crore in the next. Following this, OMG 2 continued to make money, earning Rs 2 crore on its third Friday, Rs 3.50 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 4 crore on its third Sunday, Rs 1.20 crore on its third Monday, Rs 1.30 crore on its third Tuesday, and somewhere between Rs 1.30 crore and Rs 1.40 crore on its third Wednesday. The movie is anticipated to earn roughly Rs 1.60 crore on its third Thursday, bringing its current estimated total to Rs 141.80 crore, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Sumit Kadel, a film critic and industry analyst, predicted that Akshay Kumar's most recent movie would earn a total of Rs 150 crore in India. Akshay Kumar plays Lord Shiva's messenger in the movie. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, the film features Yami Gautam, Pawan Malhotra, and Arun Govil.

