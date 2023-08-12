Hyderabad: With an aim to encash Independence week, the makers of Gadar 2 and OMG 2 released their films on August 11. Different in genre, both films have to fight for the audience's attention nonetheless. While Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is running ahead in box office race, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 is comparatively underperforming when it comes to numbers.

Gadar 2 directed by Anil Sharma, unfolds against the tumultuous backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. It provides an intimate look into the lives of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel). A notable highlight is Tara Singh's daring mission into Pakistan to rescue his son, Charan Jeet Singh (Utkarsh Sharma), captured by the Pakistani Army.

The film made a resounding impact on its opening day, amassing an impressive Rs 40 crore nett at the domestic box office exceeding early estimates of Rs 35 crore. Remarkably, this release comes after a gap of 23 years since the monumental success of its predecessor, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, in 2001.

Parallelly, OMG 2, under Amit Rai's direction, is receiving an enthusiastic response from the audience but trails behind in the box office race. Featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, and Yami Gautam, the film achieved a commendable opening, raking in over Rs 9 crore on its debut.

OMG 2 follows Pankaj Tripathi's portrayal of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devotee of Lors Shiva and a determined fighter challenging the education system for justice for his son. Akshay Kumar takes on the role of a divine messenger, while Yami Gautam portrays a steadfast lawyer.

