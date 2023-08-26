Hyderabad: This year, Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 was billed as the clash of titans at the box office. Headlined by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Gadar 2 hit screens on August 11 alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2. While Gadar 2 is unstoppable at the box office, cash registers continue to ring for Akshay's film as well. On day 16, which is the third Saturday for both the films in the theatres, a surge in numbers was witnessed at the box office. Gadar 2 helmed by Anil Sharma witnessed 69% growth on day 16, on the other hand, collections for OMG 2 also shot up by 91% in the domestic market.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, early estimates for Gadar 2 hint at a business of Rs 12 crore nett in India on day 16. The film had raked in Rs 7.10 crore on Friday. At the end of its 16-day theatrical run, Gadar 2 amassed an impressive Rs 438.20 crore nett in India. Showing no signs of slowing down, the film is likely to break the box office record set by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan which made Rs. 540 crore in India and Rs. 1000 crore globally earlier this year.

OMG 2 vs Gadar 2 numbers are beyond comparison nonetheless Akshay's film continues to hold its turf amid the tsunami that the Sunny Deol starrer unleased at the box office. Early predictions for OMG 2 day 16 suggested that the Akshy strrarer minted over Rs 3.25 crore which pushed the total to Rs 131.37 crore nett in India.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma has reacted to the prospects of his film surpassing Pathaan milestone at the box office. The filmmaker said his aim was to excite the audience with the film and not the box numbers. He however emphasised on authenticity of Gadar 2 box office collections.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar has resumed shooting for his upcoming film Sky Force. The actor is reportedly in Uttar Pradesh for Sky Force which also features Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Sky Force will mark the acting debut of Sara's rumoured ex-boyfriend Veer Pahariya.

