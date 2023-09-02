Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anil Sharma's Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, hit the theatres with Amit Rai's OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi on August 11. In spite of the clash, Gadar 2 is unstoppable at the box office, breaking several records from the opening day itself. As of day 23, the Sunny Deol movie is all set to cross the Rs 500 crore milestone, whereas Akshay Kumar's film has so far been able to bring in over Rs 140 crore at the domestic box office.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Gadar 2 opened with a whopping Rs 40.1 crore at the Indian box office and went on to collect good numbers till day 7 of its release. After its 7th day, the film witnessed a slight dip, and on day 14, its number came down to a single digit gathering just Rs 8.4 crore. As of now, Sunny Deol's action drama is likely to earn Rs 7 crore on day 23 as per early estimates reported on Sacnilk. With this, the move's overall collection may stand at approximately Rs 494.65 crore at the box office in India while it will cross Rs 500 crore mark by this weekend.

Also read: Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office day 22: Sunny Deol's film witnesses dip, Akshay Kumar starrer mints lowest till now

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 has been severely affected due to the box office clash with Sunny Deol's film. Till now, OMG 2 has put up a stronghold against the Gadar 2 wave, however, on entering its fourth week, the movie is gradually facing decline.

On the 23rd day of its release, the satirical comedy-drama may achieve approximately Rs 1.5 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. With single-digit collections, the film managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. As of day 23, the film's overall collection is expected to rake in approximately Rs 144.42 crore at the Indian box office. Oh My God 2 is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster of the same name.