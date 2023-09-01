Hyderabad: Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma's action movie Gadar 2, set in the backdrop of India and Pakistan, has been a box-office success since its release. The collection has broken milestones set by several superhit Bollywood films, including Dangal, Baahubali's Hindi version, and Pathaan, at the box office in India. According to Sacnilk, Gadar 2's total box office collection on Day 22 is expected to be Rs 486.45 crore as of September 1.

The Raksha Bandhan holiday, as well as the buy two, get two deal on tickets, helped the Sunny Deol film earn more than Rs 8 crore on August 30 and Rs 8.10 crore on August 31. Week 4 of Gadar 2 began today, and the film is slowly getting closer to Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office, with a 22nd-day take of Rs 4 crore, according to early estimates provided by trade portal Sacnilk.

Gadar 2 has grossed Rs 631.80 crore globally. However, with only one week left before the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, it is bound to hamper the collections of the Sunny Deol starrer. Jawan is likely to quell Gadar 2's box office storm after September 7, which is quite evident from the overwhelming response to Jawan's trailer that dropped on August 31.

On the other hand, OMG 2, which clashed at the box office with Gadar 2, will also be severely affected. Till now, the film put up a stronghold against the Gadar 2 wave, however, entering its 4th week today, the film is gradually slowing down. On the 22nd day of its release, OMG 2 minted approximately 1.14 crore, as per early estimates released by Industry tracker Sacnilk.

With single-digit collections, the film managed to rake in a total of Rs 143 crore at the Indian box office. Oh My God 2, starring Akshay Kumar, was one of the year's most anticipated films. The film is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster of the same name.

Also read: Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 day 21: Sunny Deol's film encashes on Raksha Bandhan holiday, Akshay Kumar's film mints over Rs 140 cr